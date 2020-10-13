Srinagar, Oct 13 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir registered 677 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking the tally to 84,708, while the death toll rose to 1,340 with seven more deaths, officials said.

There are 9,866 active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), while 73,502 patients have recovered so far, according to the officials.

Out of the fresh 677 cases, 313 are from Jammu and 364 from the Kashmir Valley. Srinagar district reported the highest number of 145 new cases, followed by 121 in Jammu district, the officials said.

Three out of the seven more deaths were in Jammu and four in Kashmir, taking the death toll to 1,340, the officials said. PTI

