Chandigarh, Jul 30 (PTI) Haryana reported two fatalities due to coronavirus on Saturday, taking the cumulative death toll in the state to 10,642, while the infection count rose to 10,29,423 with 687 new cases, a health department bulletin said.

The deaths were reported from Panchkula and Sirsa districts, it stated.

Also Read | Inter-Faith Meet in Presence of NSA Ajit Doval Adopts Resolution To Ban PFI.

The fresh cases were reported from districts including Gurugram (221), Panchkula (110), Yamunanagar (51), Faridabad (41), Kaithal (39) and Hisar (35) districts.

The number of active cases in the state is 3,144.

Also Read | 5G in India: 'Government Expects 5G Rollout in Early October, To Be Fastest Among Many Geographies', Says Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Haryana has witnessed an increase in the number of Covid cases in the past few days, with many of them being reported from Gurugram district.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)