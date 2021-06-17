Lucknow, Jun 17 (PTI) Sixty-nine more people died from coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday as 336 fresh cases surfaced, taking the state's infection count 17,03,733, according to a health bulletin.

So far, the infection has killed 22,030 people in the state.

Of the 69 fresh deaths, 11 were reported from Lucknow, seven from Kanpur Nagar, six from Shahjahanpur, five from Fatehpur, three from Gorakhpur, Maharajganj, Jalaun and two each from Varanasi, Gonda, Pilibhit, Basti, Hathras, Kannauj, Banda, Kanpur Dehat and Chitrakoot.

One death each took place in Kushinagar, Allahabad, Ghaziabad, Deoria, Mathura, Amethi, Ghazipur, Hardoi, Moradabad, Unnao, Mirzapur, Sambhal and Auraiyya, the bulletin said.

Twenty-one cases were reported from Allahabad, 18 from Ghaziabad, 17 from Meerut, 16 from Lucknow, 14 each from Gautam Buddh Nagar and Gorakhpur and 13 each from Muzaffarnagar and Varanasi, the bulletin said.

In the past 24 hours, 685 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of cured people to to 16,75,684.

The count of active cases stands at 6,019 and the recovery rate has now come to 98.4 per cent.

In the past 24 hours, more than 2.90 lakh samples were tested in the state, the bulletin said.

