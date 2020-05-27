India News | 69 Fresh COVID-19 Cases in U'khand, Total 469

Dehradun, May 27 (PTI) As many as 69 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand on Wednesday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 469.

A state health department bulletin said nearly all the new COVID-19 patients have travelled to the state from outside.

Of the new cases, Tehri district tops the list with 27 cases followed by Pauri with 13, Udham Singh Nagar with seven, Haridwar and Almora with six each, Dehradun with four and Nainital and Pithoragarh districts with three cases each.

Meanwhile, 15 COVID-19 patients recovered on Wednesday.

Twelve out of them were from Udham Singh Nagar district and three from Nainital.

So far, 79 COVID-19 patients have recovered in the state and the number of active cases stands at 383.

