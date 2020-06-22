Kohima (Nagaland) [India], June 22 (ANI): 69 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Nagaland on Monday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 280.

"Out of 275 samples tested, 69 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported. The total number of positive cases stands at 280, of which 139 are active and 141 have recovered," said S Pangnyu Phom, Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Government of Nagaland.

With an increase of 14,821 new cases and 445 deaths, India's COVID-19 count reached 4,25,282 on Monday.

According to the latest update by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), 13,699 deaths have been recorded due to the infection so far in the country. (ANI)

