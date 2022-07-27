Srinagar, Jul 27 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir's COVID-19 caseload climbed to 4,61,947 on Wednesday with 692 fresh infections, while the death toll climbed to 4,765 as two more people succumbed to the viral disease, officials here said.

Of the fresh cases, 261 were reported from the Jammu division and 431 from the Kashmir valley, they said.

There are 4,074 active COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir, the officials said.

So far, 4,53,108 people have recovered from the disease, they said.

