Srinagar, Oct 8 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir recorded 696 fresh COVID-19 cases, while nine more deaths took place in the past 24 hours, taking the number of cases to 81,793 and the death toll to 1,291 on Thursday, officials said.

Of the new cases, 276 were registered in Jammu and 420 in the Kashmir valley, the officials said.

Srinagar district reported a maximum of 186 fresh COVID-19 cases, followed by 89 in Jammu district, they said.

The Union Territory has 11,482 active cases of the novel coronavirus, while 69,020 patients have recovered from the infection so far, the officials said.

Seven of the new fatalities linked to COVID-19 were recorded in Jammu and two in the valley, they said.

