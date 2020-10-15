Nashik, Oct 15 (PTI) The COVID-19 count in Nashik district of Maharashtra rose to 87,888 on Thursday with the single-day addition of 697 cases, health officials said.

The virus claimed nine more lives, which took the death toll in the district to 1,564, they said.

Five of the deceased were from areas within Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) limits and four from other parts of the district.

So far, 78,642 patients have been discharged following their recovery, of which 623 recovered on Thursday alone, the officials said.

