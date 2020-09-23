Bengaluru, Sep 23 (PTI) Karnataka on Wednesday reported 6,997 new COVID-19 cases and 38 fatalities, taking the infection tally to 5,40,847 and the toll to 8,266, the health department said.

The day also saw 5,460 patients getting discharged after recovery.

Out of 6,997 fresh cases reported on Wednesday, 3,547 were from Bengaluru urban alone.

As of September 23 evening, cumulatively 5,40,847 COVID- 19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 8,266 deaths and 4,37,910 discharges, the health department said in its bulletin.

Out of 94,652 active cases, 93,836 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 816 are in Intensive Care Units.

Twenty three out of 38 deaths reported were from Bengaluru urban, followed by Shivamogga (7), Bengaluru Rural (6) and Vijayapura (2).

Most of the deceased either had a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) or Influenza-like illness (ILI).

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru urban accounted for 3,547, Mysuru 341, Hassan 315, Chikkamagaluru 252, Mandya 203, Ballari 192, Belagavi 191, followed by others.

Bengaluru urban district topped the list of cases with a total of 2,04,275 infections, followed by Mysuru 31,092 and Ballari 29,652.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru urban was on top with total 1,61,565 discharges, followed by Mysuru 26,051 and Ballari 25,111.

A total of 43,94,840 samples were tested so far, out of which 56,398 were on Wednesday alone.

Among the samples tested today 21,394 were Rapid Antigen Tests.

