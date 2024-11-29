New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): A total of 7.43 crore beneficiaries have been registered on the U-WIN portal as of November 25, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in a release on Friday.

As per the release, the initial pilot of U-WIN was conducted across 63 districts in 35 States/UTs followed by the nationwide rollout.

"As of 25th November 2024, 7.43 crore beneficiaries have been registered, 1.26 crore vaccination sessions have been held, and 27.77 crore administered vaccine doses have been recorded on U-WIN," the ministry said.

The increased daily usage of the platform has further created awareness and ready access of immunisation services among both citizens and frontline workers.

U-WIN is a digital platform for the digitalisation of all vaccination services provided under the Universal Immunisation Programme (UIP) to ensure the timely administration of life-saving vaccines to pregnant women and children (from birth to 16 years) against 12 vaccine-preventable diseases.

The annual target of UIP is around 2.9 crore pregnant women and 2.6 crore infants (0-1 year). The nationwide rollout of U-WIN has been completed.

Its key features include 'Anytime Access' and 'Anywhere' vaccination services, generation of Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) and Child ABHA, citizen module, automated SMS alerts, QR-based e-Vaccination Certificate, and offline mode for data entry by vaccinators.

U-WIN digital platform also has a mobile application for both citizens and vaccinators for ease of use and accessibility.

The U-WIN platform enables automated SMS alerts for registration confirmation, acknowledgement of vaccine doses administered, and reminder SMS for upcoming doses (3 days prior to the due date of vaccination).

The offline mode of U-WIN allows health workers to record vaccination services in areas without internet connectivity. Awareness among the general public, especially pregnant women, is done through an extensive nationwide social media campaign.

The Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Anupriya Patel, stated this in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today, it added. (ANI)

