Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 28 (ANI): The Chattisgarh government on Saturday announced that 7.65 lakh farmers received interest-free agricultural loans worth Rs 2,721 crore for kharif crops in the state.

"This year, a target of disbursing loans worth Rs 4,600 crore to the farmers of the state has been set in the kharif season. With reference to the target, interest-free short-term agricultural loans worth Rs 2,721 crore has been already disbursed to 7.65 lakh farmers for the current kharif crop season," read a press release from the state government.

In 2019, the agricultural loans worth Rs. 1,538 crore was disbursed in the previous year, according to the press release. Thus, an additional loan disbursement amounting to Rs 1,183 crore has been made this year, compared to the previous year.

The state government stated that the Seed Corporation has stored 5.88 lakh quintals of certified improved varieties of seeds for the kharif crop via the cooperative societies.

"As on June 26, a total of 4.52 lakh quintals have been lifted by the farmers. Within the same period last year, storage of 4.98 lakh quintals of certified seeds and distribution of 2.88 lakh quintals of certified seeds were ensured for farmers via cooperative societies," the release said.

Additional certified seeds of 1.64 lakh quintals have been distributed more than last year.

The government further said that despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Chhattisgarh has registered an incredible and satisfactory growth in its agricultural sector.

"Due to timely arrival of monsoon and scheduled arrangement of agricultural inputs, the state has increased the possibility of good production of kharif crop this year, showing positive signs of further improvement in the economic lives of farmers and rural areas," the state government further said. (ANI)

