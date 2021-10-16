New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) Seven advocates were appointed as judges of the Gujarat High Court, in a fresh set of appointments to the higher judiciary announced by the law ministry on Saturday.

The Department of Justice in the ministry issued a list of the newly appointed judges.

Also Read | #UPDATE | Non-local Labourer Sagir Ahmad of Saharanpur, UP Who Was Critically Injured in a … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

On October 14, seven judges, including four advocates, were appointed to three high courts.

Of these, while four judges were appointed to the Patna High Court, two were appointed to the Bombay High Court. One judge was appointed to the Allahabad High Court.

Also Read | Kerala Rains: 8 Dead, 5 Missing After Heavy Rainfall Triggers Landslide in State, Red Alert Issued in 6 Districts.

A total of 14 new judges were on Wednesday appointed to three high courts, a day after a record 17 appointments across three other high courts.

On October 11, three advocates and two judicial officers were elevated as judges of the Rajasthan High Court.

On October 9, eight judges were elevated as chief justices of high courts and five high court chief justices were transferred based on recommendations made by the Supreme Court collegium.

In a separate development, seven judges were on October 11 transferred to different high courts.

On October 5, as many as 15 judges of 11 high courts were transferred.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)