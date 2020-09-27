Noida (UP), Sep 27 (PTI) Seven people have been arrested for alleged illegal stone crushing along the Yamuna river in Uttar Pradesh's Noida, police said on Sunday.

The arrest was made during a raid by the Sector 39 police and officials of the District Mining Department on Saturday night, the police said.

Also Read | Farm Bills Enacted as Law, President Ram Nath Kovind Gives Assent.

“Illegal stone crushing was underway on the banks of Yamuna, near Sector 94. Seven people, including drivers and labourers, were arrested from the spot,” SHO of Sector 39 police station Azad Singh Tomar said.

Thirteen stone crushers, five dumpers, three trucks, and three earth movers were impounded from the spot and two generators also seized, Tomar said.

Also Read | Delhi-Bound IndiGo Flight Returns to Mumbai Airport After Bird Hit.

The accused were taken in police custody and a report sent to the city magistrate over the matter, he said.

Further proceedings are being carried out by the Mining Department, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)