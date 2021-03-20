Palghar (Maharashtra) [India], March 20 (ANI): Seven Bangladeshi nationals were arrested on Friday after they were found living in Vasai area of Palghar district without valid documents.

The police said all accused hail from Bangladesh were illegally living in Choti village, Sai Datt Nagar in Vasai area.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the law and an investigation is underway. (ANI)

