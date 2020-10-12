Shillong, Oct 12 (PTI) The seven-day autumn session of the Meghalaya Assembly will begin on November 5, an official said on Monday.

The Business Advisory Committee, which held a meeting during the day, finalised the calendar for the session, he said.

"The seven-day autumn session will begin on November 5 and conclude on November 12," Assembly Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh told PTI.

The government business and private member's business have been allotted two days each, a notification said.

Voting for supplementary demands for grants will be taken up on November 10, it added.

Strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocol during the upcoming session will be ensured. Wearing of masks and maintaining hand hygiene and social distancing will be mandatory, an Assembly official said.

Everyone entering the Assembly premises will have to undergo thermal screening at the entrance, he said.

Doctors and nurses will be kept on standby to deal with any medical emergency, the official added.

