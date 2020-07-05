Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 5 (ANI): At least seven people were killed and four people injured in an explosion at a factory in Ghaziabad on Sunday.

The explosion took place in a factory in Modi Nagar, said Ajay Shankar Pandey, District Magistrate Ghaziabad.

Also Read | Vande Bharat Mission: Air India to Operate 36 Flights Between India and USA from July 11 to July 19.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)