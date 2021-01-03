Kasaragod (Kerala) [India], January 3 (ANI): At least seven people including two children died and 44 sustained injuries when a bus carrying people from a wedding party overturned and fell on top of a house in Panathur town in Kasaragod on Sunday.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed grief and offered condolences the deaths.

"A total of 44 people were admitted to hospitals of which 33 people are undergoing treatment at Kanhangad district hospital. Others have been admitted in Mangalore Hospital and Pariyaram Medical College," Kasaragod District collector, D Sajith Babu said.

The deceased have been identified as Shreyas (13), Ravi Chandra (40), Jayalakshmi (39), Rajesh (45), Adarsh (14), Sasidhara Poojari (43) and Eshwari (39). All seven deceased are the natives of Karnataka.

The incident happened in the afternoon and there were about 70 people on the bus. (ANI)

