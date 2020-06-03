India News | 7 Deaths, 129 Fresh COVID-19 Cases in Telangana

Hyderabad, Jun 3 (PTI) Seven more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Telangana, pushing the death toll to 99 even as 129 fresh cases were reported on Wednesday thereby taking the tally of positive cases in the state to 3,020.

Of the 129 cases, 127 were from different parts of the state and two were migrants, a government bulletin said.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area, where majority of the cases were reported, accounted for 108 out of the 127 fresh cases.

As many 1,556 people have been discharged so far and the number of those under treatment was 1,365, it said.

The GHMC Commissioner D S Lokesh Kumar, in a statement, appealed to the people to take precautions to control the spread of the virus.

He said incidence of COVID-19 increased as adequate preventive steps have not been taken by some.

On Wednesday, four doctors at a government hospital were foundpositive for COVID-19, an official said.

The hospital has been taking precautionary measures to control the virus and has also informed health department officials about the doctors testing positive, he said. On June 2, 12 post-graduate students of a state-run medical college here tested positive for COVID-19. Meanwhile, the bulletin also said that as a part of ICMR clinical trial, five patients from Telangana were given plasma transfusion at the state-run Gandhi hospital.

All mandatory protocols set by ICMR were duly followed during the therapy. The therapy was introduced to the patients when their oxygen saturation levels dropped below 84 per cent 90 per cent. Two transfusions were given to each of the five patients. After completion ofthe therapy, all the five patients reported clinical improvement, it said.

One patient has already been discharged and three are no longer oxygen-dependent, while another patient was under intermittent dependency, it said. The bulletin added that five patients, who recovered from COVID-19, donated plasma.

