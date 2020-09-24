Lucknow, Sep 24 (PTI) Seven people died in rain-related incidents in Uttar Pradesh in the past 24 hours, according to a statement on Thursday.

A person each died in lightning strikes in Ambedkar Nagar and Mau districts. Two died due to wall collapse in Ghazipur and one each in Pratapgarh and Sultanpur, a statement from the Relief Commissioner Office said

Another person died due to snakebite in Ghazipur, it added.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the deaths and directed officials to provide assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to the family of the deceased.

Adityanath directed officials to asses the damages caused in the districts due to rain and send a report to the government. PTI

