Kottayam, Jan 9 (PTI) Seven people have been arrested from Karukachal near here on Sunday for their alleged involvement in a case relating to partner swapping, police said.

Also Read | Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar Visits Gateway of India, Advises People to Follow COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour.

Seven people, including the husband of a woman who had filed a complaint that she was being forced by her husband into unnatural sex, were arrested.

Also Read | Goa Records 1,922 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours; Positivity Rate Inches Towards 25% Mark.

The gang was busted during the investigation into the complaint of the woman, they said.

According to the complaint, the woman was forced into unnatural sex with other men.

During inquiry, we found that the woman's husband had forced her to have sexual intercourse with others.

Further investigation into the matter led us to the gang, they added.

The gang is said to have used Telegram, Messenger apps to contact each other.

The accused were arrested from Kottayam, Alappuzha and Ernakulam districts. As the chat groups had thousands of members, a detailed investigation will be conducted, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)