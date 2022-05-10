Jammu, May 9 (PTI) Seven drug peddlers were arrested and narcotics recovered in Reasi and Kathua districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials said.

The police teams conducted surprise checking and raids at various locations in Katra town and registered for cases after arresting five drug peddlers amid recovery of heroin and ganja from their possessions, Reasi Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Amit Gupta said.

Those arrested have been identified as Mohd Farooq, Maya Mir, Bobby Singh, Rohan and Koshindra Rana, police said, adding four cases have been registered.

All the accused got arrested in the cases and investigations initiated to unearth forward and backward linkages, they said.

In another incident, police teams noticed the movement of two suspicious men, who were walking towards Helipad ground Lowang and were directed to stop for checking in Basholi area of Kathua district, they said.

Approximately 130 grams of cannabis was recovered from the illegal possession of Usman Ahmed and Ghulam Fareed, they said.

All the recovered narcotics substance was seized and the two were arrested.

A case in this connection was registered at Bani police station and further investigation is underway.

