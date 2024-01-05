Ramanathapuram (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 5 (ANI): Around 7 kg of smuggled gold have been seized from here, customs officials said on Thursday.

As per officials, the recovered gold was smuggled from Sri Lanka to Thangachimadam in Rameswaram.

"When the customs chased the smugglers, they threw the gold on the street and fled the scene," they added.

An investigation into this matter is underway. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

