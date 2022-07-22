Nuh (Haryana), Jul 22 (PTI) Seven people were killed and four others seriously injured on Friday when a dumper truck collided with an auto-rickshaw on Punhana-Hodal road in this district, police said.

The injured were admitted to Punhana Community Health centre, from where the doctors referred them to the Medical College, Nalhad.

The accident occurred in the afternoon near Madhiyaki turn when an auto packed with passengers was going from Punhana to Hodal.

The driver of the dumper truck managed to flee the scene of crash, police said.

Eleven passengers were in the auto-rickshaw at the time if the accident. As soon as it reached near Madhiyaki turn, the dumper coming from the front collided with it. After the collision, the auto went out of control and overturned in the drain along the road. The dumper also overturned under the impact of the collision and fell on top of the auto, police said.

After the incident, people from nearby villages gathered and tried to rescue the passengers who were trapped under the dumper. When the villagers were not able to rescue them, the truck was removed from the site with the help of crane.

The villagers rushed the injured to the hospital. So far two bodies have been identified while other bodies are kept in the mortuary for identification.

