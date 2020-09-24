New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) Seven people were killed in rain-related incidents in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, while neighbouring Delhi reeled under a prolonged dry spell with the rainfall recorded in September so far being the lowest for the month in 16 years.

In Mumbai, which was battered by heavy rains on Wednesday, rail and road transport services resumed as the intensity of rainfall reduced.

Rains eluded Delhi for the 16th straight day on Thursday.

The city has recorded just 20.9 mm rainfall in September, the lowest for the month in 16 years, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Kuldeep Srivastava, head of the IMD's regional forecasting centre, said Delhi has already recorded the last rainfall of the monsoon season and any precipitation is unlikely now.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for the city, had last recorded rainfall on September 8.

The average rainfall for September is around 129.8 mm.

According to the IMD, the national capital recorded only three rainy days this September, the lowest since 2016, when it witnessed just two.

In contrast, Delhi gauged 237 mm rainfall in August this year, the highest for the month in seven years.

Overall, the city has recorded 576.5 mm rainfall against the usual of 633.1 mm since June 1, when the monsoon season started, a deficiency of 9 per cent.

In Uttar Pradesh, seven people were killed in rain-related incidents, according to an official statement.

One person each died in lightning strikes in Ambedkar Nagar and Mau districts. Two died due to wall collapse in Ghazipur and one each in Pratapgarh and Sultanpur, the Relief Commissioner's Office said in a statement.

Another person died due to snakebite in Ghazipur, it added.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to provide an assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the deceased.

He also asked the officials to assess the damage caused in the districts due to the rain and submit a report.

In Mumbai, there was a let-up in rains on Thursday and road and rail transport services resumed.

Heavy rains on Wednesday had led to waterlogging in several areas and brought the city to a standstill.

The intensity of rains has reduced and there is no waterlogging anywhere in the metropolis, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

Mumbai's suburbs and neighbouring Navi Mumbai received over 100 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period ending 8:30 AM on Thursday, an IMD official said.

The Santacruz Observatory (in western suburbs) recorded 108.7 mm rainfall during the period, while the Colaba Observatory (in south Mumbai) recorded 50.4 mm rain.

The local train services are now running normally, railway authorities said.

"The special suburban trains being operated for essential services staff are running without any disruption," Central Railways' chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar said.

Suburban services of the Western Railway are also running as per schedule since early morning, sources said.

Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus services, which were diverted on many routes on Wednesday, are also running normally now, a BMC official said.

