Shimla, Jun 14 (PTI) Seven more people died of COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh, taking the death toll to 3,382, while 326 fresh cases pushed the infection count to 1,98,876, an official said on Monday.

According to the state health department, the number of active cases has now dipped to 4,432.

The recovery count reached 1,91,041 with 664 patients recuperating from the infection in the past 24 hours, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)