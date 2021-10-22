Jaipur, Oct 22 (PTI) Seven workers of the Congress-affiliated NSUI were arrested on Friday for allegedly creating a ruckus at the BJP office here to protest Union Minister S P Singh Baghel's controversial remarks against Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, according to police.

Earlier, the National Students' Union of India had planned to hold a protest and burn an effigy of Baghel at the gate of University of Rajasthan at JLN Marg. However, the plan was changed and the protest was moved to Rajapark area, where the BJP's office is located, sources in the student group said.

Addressing a public meeting on Wednesday in Udaipur's Vallabhnagar assembly constituency, where a bypoll is scheduled, Baghel called Gehlot a liar and went on to question the parentage of those who do not stick to their words.

The Union minister of state for law and justice also said that Gehlot was born on the day when a thousand liars had died.

NSUI workers entered the BJP office and created a ruckus. After Jaipur BJP president Raghav Sharma informed the police about the incident, police personnel rushed to the spot and caught seven people, officials said.

They were taken to Jawahar Nagar police station and placed under arrest under Section 151 (arrest to prevent the commission of cognisable offences) of the Criminal Procedure Code, Inspector Panna Lal said.

Sharma alleged that groups of NSUI workers barged into the BJP office when a meeting of party workers was underway. They also manhandled BJP workers.

"If they wanted to hold a protest, then they should have done it in a democratic manner and at a proper place. They not only trespassed but also manhandled our workers who were at the party office to attend a meeting," he said.

Baghel's remarks drew a sharp reaction from the Congress, which said that indecency has no place in a democracy and civilised society.

The party has also demanded an apology from Baghel for his "undignified" comments.

