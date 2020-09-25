Pune, Sep 25 (PTI) A sero-positive rate of 7 per cent was revealed in serological tests conducted by the CSIR- National Chemical Laboratory (NCL) among its staff and family members.

A serological test reveals if a person has developed antibodies to the coronavirus, a positive result indicating that he/she has already been exposed to the virus.

Also Read | Javed Akhtar Slams News Channels for Running Karan Johar's 2019 Party Video Over Nationwide Farmers Protest (Read Tweet).

"Among 339 participants, 18 men and six women were found to be sero-positive, which accounts for about 7 per cent of total sample. These comprise 19 students, 3 contract staff and 2 family members," an official said.

The study was part of a project led by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR)-Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology.

Also Read | Mumbai Local Trains Update: Maintenance Mega Block on Slow Lines Between Churchgate And Mumbai Central on September 27 For Five Hours.

It was part of 'Phenome India', a long-term longitudinal observational cohort study of health outcomes, the CSIR-NCL said in its release.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)