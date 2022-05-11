Noida, May 11 (PTI) Six school students and a 22-year-old man were injured after their car allegedly went out of control and hit a divider in Greater Noida on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The incident occurred near a CNG pump in Delta 2 area, under Surajpur police station limits when the children were being taken to football practice.

According to the police, the car was being driven by the 22-year-old man.

"The car seems to have got out of control and collided with the divider. These children were from different private schools and aged 14-15 years," a police spokesperson said.

All the injured were admitted to a local hospital from where a child was referred to a better facility for treatment, the police official said.

