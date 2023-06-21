English Bazar (WB), Jun 21 (PTI) Seven people, including three children, were killed in lightning strikes in West Bengal's Malda district on Wednesday evening, officials said.

While one person was killed in Old Malda, six people died in the Kaliachak area, they said.

Also Read | Germany Up to 6th in Gender Equality List, Iceland Stays Top.

The deceased were identified as Krishno Chowdhury (65), Ummey Kulsum (six), Debosree Mandal (27), Somit Mandal (10), Najrul SK (32), Robizon Bibi (54), and Esa Sarkar (eight), they added.

District Magistrate Nitin Singhania said heavy thunderstorms lashed Malda in the evening, during which seven people died.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Commercial Operation of Metro Line Between Belapur and Pendhar Soon, Says CIDCO.

Nine cattle were also killed in the lightning strikes, he said.

Necessary assistance was being provided to the families, Singhania said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)