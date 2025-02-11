Jabalpur, Feb 11 (PTI) Seven persons returning from Prayagraj Maha Kumbh to Andhra Pradesh were killed when their mini-bus collided with a truck in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district on Tuesday morning, an official said.

The incident took place at around 8.30 am near Sihora town, located 65 km from the district headquarters, Jabalpur Collector Deepak Kumar Saxena told PTI.

Seven persons from Andhra Pradesh were killed in the collision between the truck and the mini-bus, he said.

The truck was heading on a highway from the wrong side, leading to the accident, eyewitnesses claimed.

Seven persons died on the spot, while several others were trapped inside the mini-bus, they said.

Following the accident, the collector and Jabalpur's superintendent of police left for the accident site.

