Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], October 4 (ANI): A case was registered after a seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped near Sukhdev Nagar area here, police said on Saturday.

Saurabh, Superintendent of Police, Ranchi said the police have registered the case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Also Read | ‘Teach Good Values to Daughters’, Says BJP MLA Surendra Singh While Suggesting How Hathras Like Incidents Can Stop (Watch Video).

He said that the accused has absconded and raids are being conducted to nab him. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)