India News | 70 New COVID-19 Cases in Maha's Aurangabad, Tally Now 3,106

Aurangabad, Jun 18 (PTI) Seventy more people tested coronavirus positive in Aurangabad district of Maharashtra on Thursday, which pushed its overall count of patients to 3,106, an official said.

Of the total number of cases, 1,709 patients have been discharged from hospitals after recovery, the official said.

"Thirty-one females and 39 males tested positive on Thursday, which took the tally to 3,106," he said.

The virus has so far claimed 166 lives in the district, he added.

As many as 1,231 patients are currently undergoing treatment in the district, the official said.

