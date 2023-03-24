Varanasi (UP), Mar 24 (PTI) Seventy per cent of the 2.70 lakh tuberculosis patients adopted by the Uttar Pradesh government are living a healthy life after recovering from the disease, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said.

Addressing the 'One World TB Summit' at the Rudraksha Convention Center on World TB Day, Adityanath said the Uttar Pradesh government has so far paid Rs 422 crore through DBT (direct benefit transfer) for nutritional assistance to TB patients in the state.

Also Read | Ramadan 2023 Time Table: Sehri and Iftar Timings For 2nd Roza of Ramzan on March 25 in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Kolkata And Other Cities of India.

"We are committed to keeping the 25 crore population of the state healthy," a statement quoted him as saying.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched several initiatives to eliminate tuberculosis, including TB-free panchayats, pan-India rollout of a shorter TB Preventive Treatment (TPT) and a family-centric care model for tuberculosis.

Also Read | Agra: Drunk Headmaster Molests, Assaults Girls, Suspended Twice in One Year.

Governor Anandiben Patel was also present on the occasion.

During inauguration of the three-day seminar, the chief minister said the country is moving at a rapid pace towards fulfilling PM Modi's vision of a TB-free India by 2025.

All schemes in Uttar Pradesh have been implemented with priority over the last six years under his guidance, Adityanath said.

The state once had 21 per cent of the country's TB patients. In the last five years, a total of Rs 422 crore has been made available to 16.90 lakh TB patients in Uttar Pradesh through DBT as nutritional assistance, he said.

More than 2.25 lakh TB patients have been adopted and nutritional materials have been provided to them.

“As a result, we have been able to cure 70 per cent of these patients,” Adityanath said, adding special attention is being given to the TB investigation at PM Ayushman Wellness Center.

Success has been achieved in controlling communicable diseases such as Japanese encephalitis virus by 96 per cent in the state, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)