Rajanna Sircilla (Telangana) [India], February 15 (ANI): A 70-year-old Banyan tree, that was uprooted four months ago due to heavy rainfall in the Rajanna Sircilla district, has been replanted.

The tree has been replanted behind Sircilla Secretariat, 6 km away from where it fell.

Dr Dobbala Prakash, from the same village who is a lover of nature and who believed in the dictum Vriksha Rakshitah Raksha was upset at the fall of the Banyan tree, which gave shelter to humans and birds alike. He decided to replant the tree and searched for donors to look after the expenses.

Rajya Sabha MP J Santosh Kumar, who is known for his green initiatives, decided to help and arranged the transport.

A special route was decided for the easy transportation of the tree. The arrangements were made to carry a huge vehicle, which can transport 100 tonne-weighing tree.

When a single crane with 70 tonnes capacity could not lift the tree, another Crane with the same capacity was pressed into service. Two large branches from the mother tree were planted at Zillella forest area in Tangannapalli mandal on Sunday.

MP Santosh Kumar took a very special care about the programme and he was constantly in touch with Prakash at every point of time.

Santosh Kumar said that the entire process was possible due to blessings from Minister KT Rama Rao. He thanked District Collector and VATA Members and once again Prakash for his effort. (ANI)

