Hyderabad, Jul 10 (PTI) Telangana on Saturday recorded 704 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 6,31,218, while the toll rose to 3,725 with five more fatalities.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 77, followed by Nalgonda (64) and Karimnagar (55)districts, a state government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM

The number of recoveries outnumbered fresh cases with 917 people recuperating from the infectious disease, taking the cumulative number to 6,16,769.

The number of active cases was 10,724, the bulletin said.

It said 1,00,632 samples were tested on Saturday, taking the total number of specimens examined so far to 1,96,94,564.

The samples tested per million population was 5,29,139.

The Case Fatality Rate in the state was 0.59 per cent, while it was 1.3 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 97.71 per cent, compared to 97.17 per cent in the country, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, a Raj Bhavan press release said Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan would take the second dose of her COVID-19 vaccine on July 12 at a tribal habitation in neighbouring Ranga Reddy district.

The initiative is aimed at dispelling vaccine-hesitancy among the tribal people, it said.

Soundararajan took the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Puducherry.

She holds additional charge of Puducherry.

