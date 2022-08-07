Srinagar, Aug 7 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday reported 708 fresh COVID-19 cases that took its infection tally to 4,69,749, officials here said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 4,776, they said.

Also Read | Goat Pox: Punjab Govt Procures 66,666 Doses of Vaccine To Protect Livestock From the Contagious Disease.

While 65 fresh cases were reported from the Jammu division, 643 were from the Kashmir valley, the officials said.

There are 5,304 active COVID-19 cases in the union territory, they said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Praises Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel's Godhan Nyay Yojana.

So far, 4,59,669 people have recovered from the viral disease, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)