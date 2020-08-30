Kohima, Aug 30 (PTI) Seventy-one more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Nagaland, taking the northeastern state's caseload to 3,922 on Sunday, Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said.

Kohima district reported the highest number of new COVID-19 cases at 49, followed by Tuensang (13), Mokokchung (five) and Zunheboto and Dimapur (two each), he said.

As many as 109 more people have been cured of the disease, the minister said.

The recovery rate among the COVID-19 patients in the state has improved to 76.92 per cent, surpassing the national average of 76.61 per cent, state nodal officer for the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme, Dr Nyan Kikon, said.

The fresh infections have pushed the number of active COVID-19 cases in the state to 887, while 3,017 people have recovered from the disease so far, nine patients have migrated to other states and nine have died, of which one due to other ailments, he said.

Dimapur district has so far reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 1,879, followed by Kohima (1,230), Mon (275) and Peren (268), the official added.

