India News | 71 New COVID-19 Cases Take Telangana Tally to 1,991

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 26 (ANI): 71 new COVID-19 positive cases and one death was reported in Telangana on Tuesday taking the total number of positive coronavirus cases in the state to 1,991.

According to the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, Telangana, at present, there are 650 active cases in the state.

The death toll in the state rose to 57 after a person succumbed to the infection, while 1,284 people have been cured or discharged in the state so far.

India reported 6,535 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country to over 1.45 lakh. (ANI)

