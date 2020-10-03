Shillong, Oct 2 (PTI) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Friday said that 72 custom hiring centres will be set up across the state to boost farm mechanisation and help farmers to improve their efficiency in agricultural practices.

On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, he inaugurated first such facility at Kyiem village in East Khasi Hills District.

"Various interventions under the Megha- Livelihoods and Access to Markets project of the Meghalaya Basin Development Authority will help increase productivity and efficiency of our farmers," the chief minister said.

Access to affordable farm machinery and equipment will improve the efficiency of farmers and increase their production, and they can earn more, Sangma said.

Around 1,350 villages across the state stand to benefit from this particular initiative of the MBDA, he said.

"Proposed 72 CHCs will be set up and these will allow farmers to hire equipment and tools at a nominal cost," the chief minister said.

He also emphasised on the need for introducing programmes for enhancing farmers' revenue and income.

