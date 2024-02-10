Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 10 (ANI): The Ichchapuram town police in Srikakulam district successfully seized 72 kg of ganja, which was being trafficked from Orissa to Andhra Pradesh. Four accused and two railway policemen were held in the case, police said.

Circle Inspector Emmanuel Raju held a press conference at the Ichapuram town police station, providing details of the operation.

The individuals identified as Uttar Gowda, Usha Bhuyan, Ranju Gumango, and Pinky were apprehended during a raid at Ichapuram railway station.

Ichchapuram police said that they were attempting to transport the ganja by train from Orissa to Andhra Pradesh

In a swift response, police officials conducted a thorough investigation, leading to the arrest of two railway policemen who were found to be aiding in illegal transportation. The arrested individuals are now scheduled to appear before the Ichapuram court.

Inspector Emmanuel Raju issued a stern warning, emphasising the potential harm caused by the illicit drug trade. He particularly highlighted the impact on the future of students and youth, urging a collective effort to curb the transport of illegal substances.

"The operation was carried out with the collaborative efforts of Urban SI Satyanarayana, Rural SI Lakshmana, and Kaviti SI Ramu. As the legal proceedings unfold, the authorities remain committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of the community, especially in the fight against the illegal drug trade," he added. (ANI)

