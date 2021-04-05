Chandigarh, Apr 5 (PTI) Seventy-two more fatalities were reported in Punjab on Monday, the highest single-day spike this year, while there were 2,515 new cases, the Health Department said.

The active cases rose to 25,419 and 2,515 more coronavirus patients were discharged, taking the number of recoveries to 2.22 lakh, according to a bulletin.

Mohali reported a maximum of 452 cases, followed by 390 in Ludhiana, 370 in Jalandhar and 202 in Amritsar. The infection tally rose to 2,54,152 with 2,515 cases, while the toll climbed to 7,155 as 72 more people succumbed to the disease, it said.

There are 26 patients who are on ventilator support, while 367 are on oxygen support. Sixty-one lakh samples have been collected for testing so far, it said.

Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu directed all the civil surgeons to ensure vaccination and testing as per set district-wise weekly target.

Mobile vaccination camps are also being organised at pre-determined locations. A total of 6,51,363 people have been vaccinated with the first dose and 6,536 vaccinated with the second dose, he said.

As many as 4.12 lakh healthcare and frontline workers were vaccinated with first dose and 1.15 lakh with the second dose, Sidhu said.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh Administrator V P Singh Badnore ordered closure of schools, colleges and other educational institutions till April 10.

Chandigarh reported 285 coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 28,479. An 85-year-old woman died of the infection, taking the toll to 384 in the city, according to a medical bulletin.

The number of active cases stood at 3,062 and 372 more patients recovered, taking the number of recoveries to 25,033, the bulletin said.

As many as 3.23 lakh samples have been taken for testing so far, it added. PTI

