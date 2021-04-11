Nagpur, Apr 11 (PTI) Nagpur district in Maharashtra on Sunday reported 7,201 new coronavirus cases, its highest single-day spike so far, which pushed the infection count to 2,78,556, authorities said.

The virus claimed the lives of 63 patients during the day, which took the death toll to 5,769, the district information office said in a release.

Of the total number of deaths reported so far, 3,604 have died in Nagpur city alone, it said.

With 3,240 patients getting discharge from hospitals in the last 24 hours, the district's recovery count has reached 2,17,313.

The number of active cases in the district is 55,474.

As 26,007 samples were tested on Sunday, the overall test count of the district mounted to 1,87,244, it said. PTI

