Srinagar, Jul 29 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir recorded 727 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday that raised the infection tally to 4,63,359, while new fatalities pushed the death toll to 4,768, officials said.

Of the new cases, 206 were reported from the Jammu division and 521 from the Kashmir division, they said.

Also Read | Bihar Judge Says, Suspended for Fast-Tracking Justice; Supreme Court Issues Notice to Patna High Court, State Government.

There are 4,468 active cases in Jammu and Kashmir, the officials said.

So far, 4,54,123 people have recovered from the disease, they said.

Also Read | Delhi LG VK Saxena Orders ACB Probe Into Corruption in Transport Department.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)