Shillong, Aug 28 (PTI) Seventy-three more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya on Friday, taking the northeastern state's tally to 2,202, a health department official said.

Of the new cases, 35 were reported from East Khasi, 32 from East Garo, three from North Garo, two from East Jaintia and one from West Khasi hills districts, Health Services Director Aman War said.

"Two armed forces personnel are among new patients," he said.

At least seven people were discharged from hospitals during the day, pushing the number of coronavirus recoveries to 906, War said.

Meghalaya currently has 1,287 active COVID-19 cases, he said, adding that nine patients have succumbed to the infection so far.

East Khasi Hills district, of which state capital Shillong is a part, has the highest number of active COVID-19 cases at 874 -- 284 of them from the armed forces -- followed by West Garo Hills at 187 and Ri-Bhoi at 68, War said.

More than 76,000 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state so far, he added.

