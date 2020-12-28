Kangra (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 28 (ANI): As many as 73 tourists, who were stranded in Kareri village of Himachal Pradesh due to heavy snowfall, have been rescued on Monday, an official said.

"There was heavy snowfall last night and around 73 tourist were stranded in Kareri village. We got this information in the morning and a team was formed to rescue them," said Deputy Commissioner Kangra Rakesh Prajapati.

The Superintendent of Police and additional SP soon reached the spot and all the tourists were rescued. "All 73 are healthy and fine," Prajapati added.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier predicted isolated to scattered rain/snow over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand from December 27 to 29. (ANI)

