Nashik, Aug 21 (PTI) The count of COVID-19 cases in Nashik district of Maharashtra crossed the 28,000-mark to reach 28,423 on Friday with the single-day addition of 746 such patients, health officials said.

The virus claimed 10 lives during the day, which took the death toll in the district to 755, they said.

Five of the deceased were from areas within the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) limits, two from Malegaon and three from other parts of the district.

So far, 102 people have died due to the infection in Malegaon, 424 in NMC limits and 207 in other parts of the district.

So far, 23,365 patients have been discharged following their recovery, of whom 440 recovered on Friday alone.

