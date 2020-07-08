Patna (Bihar) [India], July 8 (ANI): A total of 749 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Bihar, informed the State Health Department.

With this, the total number of coronavirus cases in the state reaches 13,274, including 9,338 recovered cases said the health department.

Meanwhile, on the orders of District Magistrate, Patna will remain under lockdown from July 10 to July 16, in view of the CVOID-19 pandemic.

India has reported a spike of 22,752 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the country's coronavirus tally to 7,42,417 on Wednesday, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Out of the total cases reported, 4,56,830 patients have been cured/discharged from the disease while one patient has been migrated, the Health Ministry informed.

482 deaths reported in the last 24 hours due to COVID-19 in the country, taking India's death toll to 20,642. It added that there are 2,64,944 active cases in the country. (ANI)

