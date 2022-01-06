New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday said on the occasion of Makar Sankranti on January 14, as many as 75 lakh people around the globe will perform Surya Namaskar.

According to an Ayush ministry statement, other ministries will also join the exercise.

Also Read | Maharashtra Records 26,538 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 8 Deaths in 24 Hours; Reports 144 Omicron Infections.

Enhancing immunity level has become imperative due to the pandemic, Sonowal said, adding his ministry aims to encourage more people to perform Surya Namaskar, a yoga practice that helps in strengthening not only the body but also the mind.

Sonowal and his deputy Munjapara Mahendrabhai asked the Ayush ministry officials to expand the scope of the ministry's campaigns because of the rising Covid cases in the country.

Also Read | Babul Supriyo Recovers From COVID-19 for Third Time, Discharged From Kolkata Hospital.

During the first and second waves of Covid infections in the country, the Ayush Ministry, in coordination with states, had prepared herbal concoctions such as Ayush Kwath, Ayush-64, Swasthya Raksha Kit, Aayu Raksha Kit, Kabasura Kudineer to assist in fighting the pandemic.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)