India News | 75 New Coronavirus Cases, 90 Recoveries Reported in Kerala

Agency News ANI| Jun 17, 2020 10:53 PM IST
India News | 75 New Coronavirus Cases, 90 Recoveries Reported in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], June 17 (ANI): A total of 75 new COVID-19 cases and 90 recoveries were reported in Kerala on Wednesday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

Addressing a press conference here, he said, "75 new cases of COVID-19 and 90 recoveries have been reported in Kerala today. The death toll is 20."

He said that apart from COVID special hospitals, the government is setting up COVID 1st line treatment centres in all districts and anti-body testing to check whether community spread occurred in the state is progressing.

He said that the state will consider the expert committees' suggestions to start tests using ICMR approved rapid antigen test kits.

"The government is offering treatment to all COVID-19 patients returning from other states and abroad. The government is concerned to prevent community spread in the state and this is a part of it. That is why the government has directed to conduct COVID test of all passengers from abroad before travelling to Kerala," Vijayan said.

He also said that the state government has given NOC to 300 charted flights. SpiceJet has informed the state government that they will bring people after conducting COVID tests.

"SpiceJet CMD has informed Kerala Chief Secretary that all travellers will have COVID-19 test certificate after June 20," he said.

The Chief Minister said that 129 Vande Bharat flights and 124 private chartered flights have reached the state so far. As many as 149 flights have been charted till June 29. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

