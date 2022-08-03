Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 3 (PTI) The Kerala government on Wednesday decided to remit the sentences of 33 prisoners under certain categories on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of Indian independence.

The decision, taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, was to recommend to the Governor to grant early release of 33 prisoners who were found eligible for special remission of sentence, a CMO release said.

The Union Home Ministry had directed all State governments to give special remission to certain categories of prisoners and release them as part of the celebration of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav"-- a series of events to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Independence.

It said the remission was to apply "to specific categories of convicted prisoners who have consistently maintained good conduct during their term in prisons -- especially those with no punishment during the convict period in the last three years."

The State Cabinet decided also to acquire 50 acres of land from a total 100 acres of land identified for APJ Abdul Kalam University of Technology to set up government/government-controlled institutions handling technology development projects.

It said the land would be acquired using Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) fund in the name of APJ Abdul Kalam University of Technology.

